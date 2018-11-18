A tofurky trot, a tennis tournament and an estate tour round out Thanksgiving weekend

You can trot off your Thanksgiving dinner, watch tennis, go gift shopping and catch a holiday parade, all in support of good causes and within driving distance.
Palm Springs
More than 300 LGBT tennis players from around the world will play in the 25th Palm Springs Open, a fundraiser for the AIDS Assistance Program: Food Samaritans. The tournament takes place at three venues in Palm Springs; check the website for the match schedule.
When: 8 a.m. Nov. 23-25
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs OK. (310) 418-7202
Norco
Shop handmade for the holidays at Hillside Farm’s Holiday Craft Fair, now in its 34th year. You’ll find artisanal crafts and goods, food vendors and Hillside’s famous ginger cookies, and some of your money will benefit the Norco Senior Citizens and Pet Relief Fund.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 23-25 (also Dec. 1 and 2)
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. No dogs. (951) 737-0414
San Simeon
See the nearly 100-year-old Hearst Castle in a new light at the first weekend of the estate’s Holiday Twilight Tour. The 75-minute tour shows you the kitchen, theater and social rooms in the main residence as well as a guest house, two pools and the 127-acre gardens — all decked-out in lights, decorations and Christmas trees. Check the website for additional dates. Reservations encouraged.
When: First tours at 5 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24
Cost, info: $15 for children 5-12, $30 for adults at the castle. Online phone reservations are an extra $8 per ticket. Family-friendly. No dogs. (800) 444-4445
Los Angeles
Work off your Thanksgiving turkey (or meat-free substitute) at the LA Tofurky Trot Fun Run at Griffith Park. The 5K, open to all abilities, will honor the first adult and child to finish, the cutest dog and the best-costumed human. Proceeds benefit the Factory Farming Awareness Coalition. After the run, fuel up at the event’s vegan food festival with plant-based burgers, tamales, macaroni and cheese, and more.
When: 10 a.m. (Registration starts at 8 a.m.) Nov. 25
Cost, info: Trot: $15 to $45; food fest: free. Family-friendly. Dogs OK. (323) 828-7040
Hollywood
Bundle up as the Grinch, toy soldiers, nutcrackers and other giant balloons float down a red-carpeted Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Also in the lineup are marching bands, dancers, theater companies and equestrian groups. Ashanti, Band of MerryMakers, and past “American Idol” contestants David Archuleta, Blake Lewis and Elliot Yamin will perform in a pre-parade concert.
When: 5 p.m. Nov. 25
Cost, info: $32 to $75. (Grandstand tickets sold out.) Family-friendly. Dogs OK in certain areas. (866) 727-2331