Explore Angkor Wat, Hanoi and other sites on Vietnam and Cambodia tour that costs $2,199, including airfare

By Rosemary McClure
Dec 12, 2018 | 3:30 AM
Visit Cambodia's Temple of Angkor Wat on a 16-day World Spree tour that includes popular spots in Vietnam too. (Shutterstock)

Cambodia's Angkor Wat, one of the world's largest religious monuments, is stunning for its grand scale and incredible detail.

See it and other iconic Southeast Asian sights on a 16-day tour with prices as low as $2,199 per person, double occupancy, including airfare from Los Angeles.

World Spree's Best of Vietnam and Cambodia tour visits popular destinations in Vietnam — Hanoi, Halong Bay, Hoi An, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City — as well as explores the jungle-covered ruins of Angkor and main temple, Angkor Wat.

Dates: Weekly departures January through May, and September through December

Price: From $2,199 per person, double occupancy, depending on departure date. Includes round-trip airfare from Los Angeles, accommodations, daily breakfast, seven other meals, ground transportation, an overnight cruise on Halong Bay, sightseeing tours, entrance fees, guides and baggage handling.

Info: World Spree Travel, (866) 652-5656

