Explore Angkor Wat, Hanoi and other sites on Vietnam and Cambodia tour that costs $2,199, including airfare

Cambodia's Angkor Wat, one of the world's largest religious monuments, is stunning for its grand scale and incredible detail.
See it and other iconic Southeast Asian sights on a 16-day tour with prices as low as $2,199 per person, double occupancy, including airfare from Los Angeles.
World Spree's Best of Vietnam and Cambodia tour visits popular destinations in Vietnam — Hanoi, Halong Bay, Hoi An, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City — as well as explores the jungle-covered ruins of Angkor and main temple, Angkor Wat.
Dates: Weekly departures January through May, and September through December
Price: From $2,199 per person, double occupancy, depending on departure date. Includes round-trip airfare from Los Angeles, accommodations, daily breakfast, seven other meals, ground transportation, an overnight cruise on Halong Bay, sightseeing tours, entrance fees, guides and baggage handling.
Info: World Spree Travel, (866) 652-5656