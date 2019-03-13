Advertisement

Take Amtrak to Disneyland and the kids ride free. Save a little on tickets too

By Mary Forgione
Mar 13, 2019 | 5:00 AM
A view of Sleeping Beauty Castle from Main Street at Disneyland in Anaheim. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Children receive a free train ride to Disneyland this spring on Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner and save 5% on theme park tickets too.

The deal: Each paid adult ticket to Anaheim comes with a free ticket for a child 2 to 12 years old, provided the pair travels together. Use the promotion code “V786” when making your purchase. Travelers can start their journey at any Pacific Surfliner stop between San Luis Obispo and San Diego.

Once at Anaheim’s station, about three miles from the theme park, your train ticket entitles you to a free shuttle connection to the park.

When: The offer is good through May 18, based on availability. Blackout dates apply.

More savings: Use your Amtrak reservation number to save 5% on specially priced SoCal resident Disneyland tickets: $170 for a three-day pass (one park per day) or $222 for a three-day park-hopper pass.

Info: Pacific Surfliner and Disneyland

