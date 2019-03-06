Luxury apartment stays in Paris and London for half the price

Luxury apartment stays in London and Paris can be yours, at prices up to half off, if you go soon. Vacation rental websites London Perfect and Paris Perfect have put selected properties on sale but only until the end of March
The deal: These listings will make you drool, such as the one-bedroom Chambertin apartment near the Eiffel Tower for $270 a night instead of $540; and the three-bedroom Eldon in London’s Kensington neighborhood with room for eight people, available for $460 a night instead of $657.
When: The deal is good until March 31.
Details: Depending on the property, dates can be very limited and favor last-minute travelers looking for a deal. The deepest discounts are offered from late March to mid-April.
Info: Paris Perfect, parisperfect.com; London Perfect, londonperfect.com, (888) 520-2087