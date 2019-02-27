Advertisement

Temecula resort's wine-lover package is good all year long

By Mary Forgione
Feb 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Sleep among the vines at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa in Temecula. (South Coast Winery Resort & Spa)

South Coast Winery Resort & Spa in Temecula offers a deal that’s all about the grape. The resort’s Wine Enthusiast Package takes 20% off stays and includes wine tastings at two vineyards.

The deal: The resort sits on 63 acres amid grape vines at the Temecula site. Prices for the deal start at $269 a night, usually on midweek days, for a suite with a king-sized bed, soaking tub and balcony or patio. As part of the package, guests also receive a bottle of wine.

When: The offer is good through Dec. 30.

Details: I found plenty of rooms available for this deal throughout the year. Wine-tasting tickets (two at South Coast and two at the Carter Estate Winery Resort) are valued at $90.

Info: South Coast Winery Resort & Spa

