Temecula resort's wine-lover package is good all year long

South Coast Winery Resort & Spa in Temecula offers a deal that’s all about the grape. The resort’s Wine Enthusiast Package takes 20% off stays and includes wine tastings at two vineyards.
The deal: The resort sits on 63 acres amid grape vines at the Temecula site. Prices for the deal start at $269 a night, usually on midweek days, for a suite with a king-sized bed, soaking tub and balcony or patio. As part of the package, guests also receive a bottle of wine.
When: The offer is good through Dec. 30.
Details: I found plenty of rooms available for this deal throughout the year. Wine-tasting tickets (two at South Coast and two at the Carter Estate Winery Resort) are valued at $90.