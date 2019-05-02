In California’s Amador County, spend a weekend sipping Zinfandel from ancient vines

The three Amador County wineries that make Zinfandel from Original Grandpère grapes are across the road from each other, so our unofficial taste test was a cinch. After sampling Andis’ unreleased vintages of Old Vine Zinfandel I asked to buy a bottle, but the 2019 release was already sold out. (It makes only 120 to 180 cases of this Zin.) At Vino Noceto, I learned that this style of Old World wine was meant to be paired with a meal. Too bad we missed one of the winery’s pizza nights. And at the last tasting room, winemaker Scott Harvey of Scott Harvey Wines was pouring sips of his latest batch of his 1869 wine from his share of the OGP vineyard. “We’re not making the wine,” Harvey said. “Mother Nature’s making the wine. We’ve just got to stay out of the way.” We were in luck; Harvey had a bottle for purchase.