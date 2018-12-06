The Broadmoor glows with holiday lights on a weekend escape to Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Broadmoor is the hands-down winner for luxury, but the Antlers is a pleasant, less-expensive alternative and played a role in Bates’ poem. In 1893 she wrote her now-famous lyrics in the original Antlers Hotel after a trip to the top of Pikes Peak. The hotel burned down five years later and was rebuilt. I found an intricate Lego model of its replacement, which was torn down in the ’60s, beside the gift shop. The hotel was rebuilt again and reopened in 1967.