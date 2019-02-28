For a Bay Area weekend, try a waterfront escape to Tiburon

A week on a tropical island wasn’t in the cards for my family last spring, so we did the next best thing: drove 20 minutes from our Mill Valley home to the town of Tiburon for an overnight bayside fix. Situated on a peninsula that juts into San Francisco Bay, Tiburon boasts killer views of San Francisco’s skyline and Angel Island. The town also is rich in history and opportunities for outdoor fun on land or water. Ferrying across the bay to Angel Island is a must. Once there, you can hike or bike — rentals are available — and visit the island’s former immigration station, now a museum. Back in Tiburon, browse upscale shops in Main Street’s Gold Rush-era buildings and Ark Row’s converted turn-of-the-century houseboats. Or linger at Shoreline Park and drink in vistas of the Golden Gate Bridge. The cost: About $500 for one night at Waters Edge Hotel, meals and ferry tickets for three.