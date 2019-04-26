Fare deal: $704 round trip from LAX to Taipei, Taiwan, on Eva Air

Is it an independent entity or part of mainland China? The dispute about this continues as do the questions about how its people identify. “Public opinion polls conducted since 1992 by National Chengchi University show a steady increase, from 17.6% to 54.5%, of Taiwanese people who identify as only Taiwanese,” Alice Su wrote in a February Los Angeles Times article. “Those who say they are ‘both Taiwanese and Chinese’ have hovered around 40%. Those who identify as only Chinese have dropped from 25% to less than 4%.”