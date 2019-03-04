Warm, cool, steady, safe: That’s what this gear makes you

You need more than a flimsy chain or bolt for your hotel room. One solution: the DoorJammer, a metal door buttress that fits in the palm of your hand. (Note: It works only on doors that open inward.) Hinges and angles anchor it to the floor and against the door, exerting bracing force against pressure from the outside. Slide the flange of the vertical door-hugging section into the space under the door, then “bolt” the connected hinged leg end firmly against the floor by screwing the big wing nut tightly down over the round gripping foot. An included molded neoprene extension foot provides extra grip on slippery, uneven or thickly carpeted floors. The Jammer is 5 inches tall, 3 inches wide and weighs about half a pound. It’s not proof against every tough force, but it can be a great little security device for some portable peace of mind.