14 handy gifts for hikers and walkers out to conquer L.A.

One thing is clear: Hikers have ... thoughts ... about their gear. Whether it’s ultralight trekking poles, a reusable water bottle or a sun hoodie with thumb holes, the gear is part of the fun of hiking.

The other thing that’s all too clear? Gear can be pricey! Which is why it makes for such a great gift come the holidays.

We’ve sorted through and trail-tested dozens of items to bring you this list, with offerings from less than $10 to just under $200. So go ahead, get something for your outdoorsy loved ones — or yourself. The mountains are calling, and we’ve got you covered, top to bottom, when you answer.

If you make a purchase using some of our links, the L.A. Times may be compensated.

Advertisement

(Arrak)

Arrak Outdoor USA’s Competition Vest

Everyone gets aches and pains when hiking, but your gear can help immeasurably. If there’s someone in your life prone to minor back pain, outfit them in practical style that will keep them comfortable even after they’ve walked 10 miles. For example, instead of hauling around gear in a daypack, I hike in a vest with stuffed pockets so the weight is more evenly distributed. Arrak Outdoor USA’s Competition Vest, which I use, is actually a dog trainer’s vest. It has pockets, D-rings and carabiners galore to secure your gear and even includes external straps meant to hold puffy dog toys (I keep a sweat rag there) and a removable pouch for dog treats (I keep a water bottle there). It’s made from breathable, water-resistant fabric and has ventilation zippers to keep you cool. The kangaroo-style pocket, in back, is perfect for larger items — I store a flat, collapsible water bottle there. The vest comes in black, burnt orange, olive and dark red. Bonus: Arrak Outdoor USA is a woman-owned, minority-owned small business located in Laguna Hills, Calif. — Deborah Vankin

$165 at Arrak Outdoor USA

(Black Diamond)

Black Diamond Spot 400-R headlamp

Los Angeles may be a mecca for hiking, but not necessarily in the depths of summer when it’s too sweltering to hit the trails, even in the morning. Rather than wait for the hottest season to pass, I’ve taken to hiking at night, when it’s cooler outside, in the summer. And my most prized piece of gear during those sweaty dog days is a good headlamp. Gift your hiking loved one the Black Diamond Spot 400-R. It has a 400-Lumen max output, but is still slim and lightweight, not to mention waterproof. It has multiple modes (including distance, dimming, strobe and red night vision) and the battery, charged with a micro USB, will last you a good four hours running at maximum power. (On low intensity, you’ll get at least 200 hours, according to some reviews.) So go forth under the night sky — no sunscreen required. — D.V.

$64.95 at REI

Advertisement

(People’s Choice)

BeLeaf Vegan, Climax Foods and People’s Choice trail snacks

Ain’t no mountain high enough to forgo a snack while hiking — and these specialty items make great gourmet stocking stuffers. For traditionalists, good ‘ol beef jerky is a light and easy on-the-go hiking protein. And People’s Choice beef jerky — made in downtown L.A. by a family that’s been in the business for almost 100 years — is a clean option in a variety of flavors (try the Carne Seca or Hot Honey). It comes from pasture-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished cows and is made with no added sugar or nitrates. For vegan hikers, City of Industry-based BeLeaf’s plant-based vegan jerky, both the original and spicy flavors, is outstanding — we’ve been known to polish off a bag before even reaching the trailhead. Make it a full vegan picnic with Climax Foods’ “blue cheese,” called Climax Blue. It’s made with pumpkin seeds, coconut oil and lima beans, among other ingredients, but it tastes mind-bogglingly like the real thing. — D.V.

Old Fashioned Original Beef Jerky ($6.99 for 2.5 ounces) at People’s Choice Beef Jerky

BeLeaf Vegan Jerky Original ($8.98 for 7 ounces) at Besties Vegan Paradise

Climax Foods Climax Blue ($12 for 4 ounces) at Besties Vegan Paradise

(To-Go Ware)

To-Go Ware bamboo flatware

Speaking of trail snacks, these reusable bamboo utensil sets are stylish and practical, making them a perfect gift. They come in quick-drying “backpack cases,” made from recycled plastic water bottles, with carabiners attached — so you can clip them to your daypack for convenience. And each ”classic utensil set” includes a fork, spoon, knife and chopsticks, for versatility. The sets are lightweight, BPA- and phthalate-free and stain-resistant — no more orangey-brown tint to the cutlery after a few meals. Say goodbye to disposable plastic utensils and picnic while also respecting Mother Nature. To-Go Ware is a local company based in Chico, Calif. — D.V.

$14.99 at Chico Bag



(Articles in Common)

Advertisement

Articles in Common gently used gear

Osprey Dyna 1.5 hydration vest? Vintage Patagonia flannel shirt? Primus stainless steel campfire cookware set? For the outdoorsy, environmentally conscious indecisives in your life, consider a gift card to Articles in Common, a “NextGen outdoor gear marketplace,” as the company bills itself, stocked with nearly all the recycled gear and clothing you can imagine. The site even carries pre-owned dog gear and used books, among other items. The mission, says founder and Angeleno Emme Hayes, is “to repurpose all gear, bring diversity to the outdoors and help protect the wild.” That’s a gift to feel good about. — D.V.

Gift cards start at $25 at Articles in Common

(Taylor Arthur / Los Angeles Times)

California Explorer Annual Pass

Win over any Angeleno hiker’s heart with these two magic words: free parking. The California Explorer Annual Pass may not be the sexiest gift on this list, but it’s easily the most useful. The pass, which is valid for 12 months, provides prepaid access to most California state parks, which typically charge a vehicle day use fee. It’s also valid at many beaches along the California coast, including Huntington Beach, Leo Carrillo and Carlsbad State Beach. There are 280 state parks across 340 miles of coastline in California. They include 15,000 campsites and 5,200 miles of trails — and you can get into every single one of them with this handy little pass. Prehistoric and historic archaeological sites? Check. Lakes and lighthouses? Check. Ghost towns and historic homes? Yes, check. Send your loved ones on an epic adventure with the gift of free entry to all the Golden State’s parks system has to offer. — D.V.

$195 at California State Parks

(Balega)

Advertisement

Balega Blister Resist Quarter

I know, you’re thinking: $20 for a pair of socks? Yup, and they’re worth it — if you’re buying for someone else, pick up a pair for yourself too. Balega’s Blister Resist Quarter might just be the perfect hiking and walking sock. It has a padded heel and toe for comfort and protection as well as a compression band around the arch area to keep the sock securely in place. It’s made from soft mohair, which stays cool in summer and warm in winter, and moisture-wicking “Drynamix” fiber to keep your feet dry, even on the sweatiest adventures. There’s a lower-height “no show” version, and a higher crew, but the quarter is ideal — it sits just above the ankle and the fabric at the top is elastic, so it won’t slip down. (It works with both shorts and under longer pants.) Bonus: The toe is seamless, so there’s no bulky stitching to irritate your little piggies. Once, years ago, I accidentally put a Balega on one foot and a similar black sock on the other (it was laundry day) and did a quick five-mile hike. Blisters started to form on the non-Balega-protected heel! — D.V.

$20 at Balega

(Darn Tough)

Darn Tough Coolmax Hiker Boot midweight hiking sock

My colleague Deborah feels the sock described above might be the perfect hiking sock. I’d like to recommend the actual perfect hiking sock, Darn Tough’s Coolmax Hiker Boot mid-weight hiking sock. Darn Tough describes it as a “burly trail legend,” as it’s popular among thru-hikers (long-range hikers taking on adventures like the Pacific Crest Trail). But the sock, made in Vermont, has served me just as well on my day hikes, making it an equally good gift for new and experienced hikers. I have never had a blister with these bad boys on, even when hiking with wet feet after trudging through river crossings. The sock also has maximum cushion, which also makes it cozy to wear around the house. Even though it’s thick, it is threaded with a type of yarn that helps your foot stay cool on the trail. Welcome to superior living! — Jaclyn Cosgrove

$27 at Darn Tough

(McGovern Outdoor)

Advertisement

McGovern Outdoor Desert Survival bandanna

This bandanna could help save the life of the person you give it to. This past year, I got lost on a trail I’d hiked many times. The rain had washed away part of the path and I got confused. Worse, I’d forgotten to download a map of the trail, and I didn’t have cell reception. I paused, looked around and said to myself, “What’s that thing that rescuers say about getting lost? Don’t — what?” I couldn’t remember. And that’s why I’m recommending the Desert Survival bandanna from McGovern Outdoor. Its design is an array of printed guidance about what to do if you get lost in the outdoors, and even though it’s desert-specific, the information is equally good on most trails. Among its advice is a list of 10 ways to use the bandanna, including as a bandage, sling and breathing mask (like if you’re in a sandstorm). Plus, its bright orange color serves as a signal device should you ever need to show a helicopter where you are. As the bandanna notes, “Don’t get lost in the beauty.” That’s good advice for everyday life. — J.C.

$12 at McGovern Outdoor or $12.95 at Joshua Tree National Park Assn.

(Westbound Gear)

Westbound Gear shoulder pouch

Have you ever lost your phone on a hike? Or are you just tired of worrying it’ll fall out of your pocket? Or perhaps you leave your phone in your backpack, but then you have to pull it out anytime you want to take a photo? (Oh, not you, but someone you know?) The shoulder pouch from Westbound Gear solves all of those problems. You simply attach the 7-inch water-resistant pouch — available in multiple colors — to your backpack’s strap, and suddenly you have an easily accessible pocket where you can keep your phone, satellite communicator or whatever else you’d like to have on hand. Or in the words of an infamous Rob Schneider character on “Saturday Night Live,” “You put your weed in there.” Whatever you choose to do with it, it’s handy! — J.C.

$25 at Westbound Gear

(Sierra Reserve Supply Co.)

Advertisement

Sierra Reserve Supply Co. Sierra Stick

Hiker Sacha Papouban couldn’t find a lip balm that worked. Everything was petroleum-based and not actually healing his lips. So, after researching his options, he developed the Sierra Stick. His San Diego-based company offers the balm — which can help treat chapped lips and prevent chafing, among other concerns — in three sizes: a mini tube (5.5 grams), as a lip balm (18 grams) in a cardboard tube, and a larger body balm tube (36 grams). The balm is made from a special blend of cold-pressed seed oils that holds up on hot and cold trips, and includes locally sourced beeswax from San Diego. I tested the body and lip balm options while out hiking and camping in Kings Canyon National Park, and neither melted in the tube, even as the temperature crept beyond 90 degrees. The balm also kept my lips moisturized and prevented any chafing where my legs rub together. The Sierra Stick lip and body balms are now an essential item in my pack. It will be a much-appreciated stocking stuffer for your favorite hiker or walker. — J.C.

$4 to $10 at Sierra Reserve Supply Co.

(Boss Dog Art Dept.)

Boss Dog Art Dept. Drink Water bottle

This bottle from Boss Dog Art Dept. offers a message from the Grim Reaper themselves: “Drink water or die.” This e32-ounce plastic wide-mouth bottle by Nalgene is one of many treasures sold by the Palm Springs-based company, which regularly slings fundraiser T-shirts for animal welfare groups and other local organizations. This bottle is a great gift for your friend or family member who never drinks enough water, including on a walk or hike. Is it a passive-aggressive gift? Or is it simply supporting health and local business? You decide. — J.C.

$24 at Boss Dog Art Dept.

(Runyon Canyon Apparel)

Advertisement

Runyon Canyon Apparel Tech Trail hoodie

Founder Tony Nuccio was inspired to form his company after visiting Runyon Canyon and seeing how much people craved the outdoors in the heart of the city. What started in 2012 in a spare room in his home with a few designs has evolved into an L.A.-based clothing company with more than 400 items, all made in the U.S. That includes this gift-worthy hoodie, which was designed, cut and sewn in L.A.’s fashion district. The hoodie offers UPF 20+ sun protection and has a jersey-like breathable fabric. I put it through hell, hiking several miles in it, and found it to protect my skin from the sun while keeping me cool. And I loved its thumbholes, arguably an essential feature of any exercise hoodie. A note about sizing: This hoodie is unisex. The XXS is a women’s small, and size S is a men’s small or a women’s large. As an added bonus, the company’s coyote logo is reflective, adding just a hint of extra protection while exercising at night. A great base layer in winter, it is available in several colors, and bonus — it’s odor resistant. (Yeah, I wore it multiple times before I washed it) — J.C.

$48 at Runyon Canyon Apparel

(TOAKS)

TOAKS titanium 550-ml pot and 375-ml cup combo set

Let’s pretend you just had a restful night’s sleep in your tent in your favorite campground, and as the sun’s rays start to peek through the pines, you think, “Mmm, coffee.” What could be better than sharing the gift of morning brew with a friend? The TOAKS titanium 550 ml pot and 375 ml cup combo set will boil your water for your coffee so quickly, you’ll be tempted to use it at home. Established in Thousand Oaks, hence the name, TOAKS offers a variety of pots, cookware and packable stoves. On a recent camping trip, I didn’t feel like building a campfire and brought my heavier backpacker cook set to boil water in the morning and heat my soup at night. I wish I’d had this ultralight set instead. It not only rapidly boils water but also cools down quickly, meaning you don’t have to wait several minutes to put it back into your pack. It’s great for day hikes where you’d like to make some tea or have a fancy lunch, or when you want to take a backpacking trip through the mountains. As the metal is thin, it’s prudent to keep the pots protected in their cushion mesh bags (included) when not in use. — J.C.

$53.90 at TOAKS

Prices and availability of experiences in the Gift Guide and on latimes.com are subject to change.

Advertisement

More gift guides