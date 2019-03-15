See Tikal, meet a monkey, explore ruins in Guatemala

Get away from it all in Guatemala, where you can explore Mayan ruins, find tranquility beside a quiet lagoon or barrel down a mountainside on a zip-line. The three-night itinerary, based at Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel, includes a guided hiking tour of Tikal National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Centre recognized as a major site of Maya civilization. The park, inhabited from the 6th century BC to the 10th century AD, contains temples, palaces and public squares. The itinerary also includes zip-lining, ATV tours and boat rides to Monkey Island, a 30-acre reserve for rescued monkeys.