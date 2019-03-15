Advertisement

See Tikal, meet a monkey, explore ruins in Guatemala

By Rosemary McClure
Mar 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
The boardwalk and pier at Las Lagunas, where quiet lagoons await. (Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel)

Get away from it all in Guatemala, where you can explore Mayan ruins, find tranquility beside a quiet lagoon or barrel down a mountainside on a zip-line. The three-night itinerary, based at Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel, includes a guided hiking tour of Tikal National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Centre recognized as a major site of Maya civilization. The park, inhabited from the 6th century BC to the 10th century AD, contains temples, palaces and public squares. The itinerary also includes zip-lining, ATV tours and boat rides to Monkey Island, a 30-acre reserve for rescued monkeys.

Dates: Available through December.

Price: $1,597, including taxes, for a three-night stay for two adults. Includes accommodations, breakfasts, a tour of Tikal with entrance fees and lunch, adventure activities and Wi-Fi.

Info: Book online at bit.ly/laslagunasadventure

