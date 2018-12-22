Malibu Creek State Park reopened for first time since Woolsey fire

Hiking trails and picnic areas in Malibu Creek State Park have reopened for the first time since November's Woolsey Fire swept through the Santa Monica Mountains. Visitors, who are asked to stay on trails and tread lightly, should expect to see burned landscapes and fire damage to parts of the “MASH” TV site and other areas.
The park reopened Tuesday but the campground remains closed until further notice. Malibu Creek lost landmark buildings in the fire, including the Sepulveda Adobe, built in 1863, and the one-time Ronald Reagan ranch.
Point Mugu State Park, Topanga State Park, Will Rogers State Historic Park and Rancho Sierra Vista/Satwiwa as well as several state beaches -- El Matador, El Pescador, Malibu Lagoon -- also have reopened to visitors over the past weeks. Malibu Bluffs Park overlooking the ocean opened Dec. 12.
Most campgrounds in the area, however, remain closed, particularly at Sycamore Canyon and Leo Carrillo State Park. Malibu Creek’s campground had been closed since June because of a homicide unrelated to the fire.
The Woolsey fire burned 83% of federal parkland in the Santa Monica Mountains, including 400 structures. Charmlee Wilderness Park, the Sara Wan Trail at Corral Canyon Park, Solstice Canyon, Liberty Canyon and other hiking and picnic areas remain closed.