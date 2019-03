Superbloom starting? In Lake Elsinore's poppy fields, definitely

►Diamond Valley Lake: The lake’s wildflower trail opened last Saturday in the southwest Riverside County reserve. Golden poppies and other wildflowers are starting to bloom, but peak isn’t expected until mid-March. If conditions hold, they may last through April. The trail is open Wednesdays through Thursdays. It costs $10 to park and $3 per person for hikers. To get there, take Highway 79 to Domenigoni Parkway and Angler Avenue.