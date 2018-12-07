How to get into the luxury Private Suite at LAX (without paying the $4,500 annual fee)

The Private Suite at LAX is a traveler’s dream. It offers private check-in and baggage handling, a posh lounge with food service, a TSA security screening area, a ride to the aircraft to board your flight, and personal attendants — all at a wildly expensive price.

For most, it’s a luxury out of reach — or is it?

Private Suite membership costs $4,500 a year and an additional $2,700 to $3,000 (for up to four people) every time you fly in or out. Non-members pay more.

Since it opened in 2017, the private air terminal has partnered with several hotels and airlines that offer their customers the VIP travel treatment as a free or reduced-price perk.

For example, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica combines one-time use of the Private Suite (for up to four people) with a stay in one of its hotel suites.

A one-night stay starts at $2,099, or $524 each if you split it with three others, and includes free transportation to and from the airport. Check out the Suite to Suite package for more details.

The Montage Beverly Hills gives guests a year’s free Private Suite membership, plus a one-time arrival or departure use at a reduced price.

I checked online and found availability for rooms in early December starting at $615 a night, excluding tax and fees. Find the Montage’s offer here.

Other hotel partners include Nobu Ryokan in Malibu and the Four Seasons Lanai in Hawaii as well as more than 70 airlines.

Private air travel company Jetsmarter offers its members a free Private Suite membership through the end of 2018. They also may buy initial one-way access for $750, instead of as much as $3,000.

United Airlines offers its customers a Private Suite Fare, which is the price of your airline ticket plus $1,250 to $1,495 per person, per segment of travel, according to TravelPulse.

