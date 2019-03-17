Why Xian, China, deserves more love

The New Year holiday is one of the best times to visit Xian, in spite of the bitter cold. The nightly light shows are dazzling. When you arrive before the holiday, you can observe the daily addition of a new feature. On the other hand, by arriving after the holiday, you can see the whole effect. The city doesn't remove the lights for several weeks. From my hotel window, I could watch the entire show in the High Tech district — streets adorned with brilliant lanterns and other lights as well as dancing lights creating pictures on the facades of tall office buildings. It's magical.