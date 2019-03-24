How to beat those pesky automatic toll-road charges if you’re driving a rental

The best response is the opposite: Do not call, beg or plead; consider that you got a good deal, even if you didn't, and that the money is gone. The exception is where taxes are substantial and, in many cases, are more than the fare, then by all means call the carrier to have the taxes returned to you, because airlines do not pay taxes on flights you do not take. I've heard the price is not divided between fare and taxes on international flights, but it is in the U.S.