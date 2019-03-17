Readers share their toll-road experiences, all but one unhappy

We had a Hertz rental and were driving through Louisville on an interstate highway when suddenly there was a sign that said "entering toll crossing," or something vague like that. What's galling is there was no notice, no alternative offered the stranger, no place to exit after the sign, no place to pay a toll, not even a sign stating how much a toll was. Nothing. We thought maybe the sign was an old one and there was no longer a toll. We had run into that situation before.