Where you can ski for less

Mt. Baldy in Angeles National Forest is looking ahead to the 2019-20 season and has announced a pass sale: If you buy now, you can begin using it now and through the 2019-20 season. Discounts for cabins and zip-lining, among other things, come with the pass. Cost: $299 for adults (18-64), $239 youth (12-17) and seniors (older than 65) and $119 for children (younger than 12). Sale ends April 30.