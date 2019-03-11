Where you can ski for less

It’s been a banner year for snow, but here’s a thing about a place with a lot of snow: It often costs lots of money to play and stay there.
Whether you want one last run or are already looking ahead to next year, here are some places to consider.
Sleeping Giant Ski Area, Cody, Wyo.
Sleeping Giant Ski Area, in the Absaroka Mountain Range near the eastern entrance to Yellowstone National Park, offers 48 runs (from beginner to expert) across its 184 acres of skiable terrain Fridays through Sundays and holidays.
On weekdays when Sleeping Giant is closed, visitors can enjoy winter activities in Yellowstone ranging from cross-country skiing in the Old Faithful Area and enjoying the thermal waters of Yellowstone’s Firehole River ($71 for adults).
Deal: The “Ski & Stay” program gives guests a coupon to buy up to four lift tickets for $20 each, instead of $42.
Info: Sleeping Giant Ski Area
Western Montana
Western Montana has seven less crowded, affordable ski areas. Daily lift tickets range from $30 to $80. Most resorts have trails that service beginners through advanced.
Lift tickets tend to be more moderately priced than at the fancier ski resorts, and food also can be a bargain. At Ski Discovery, adult lift tickets cost $49 a day. It’s known for its inch-high chocolate chip cookies that cost $1.50. On “Thrifty Thursdays” at Blacktail Mountain (adult lift ticket regularly costs $42), you can ski all day for $25, a $17 savings, and at Blacktail Lodge, a bowl of chili and cornbread costs $7.
Deal: The C’mon Inn hotel will give you a $7 discount on lift tickets at Montana Snowbowl resort, down from $50. Ask about room rates, which may be discounted, by calling (888) 989-5569.
Info: Western Montana
Mt. Hood Skibowl, Oregon
Mt. Hood Skibowl, in Mt. Hood National Forest, is about a 90-minute drive from Portland. It has 65 trails, including 34 illuminated night runs, from beginner to expert across 960 acres of skiable terrain.
Lift ticket prices run $36-$55, depending on the time of day.
Deal: Mt. Hood Oregon Resort’s Ski Hood deal gives guests who present their lift ticket from any Mt. Hood Ski resort a special room rate at Mt. Hood Oregon Resort that starts at $109 for a fireside studio room.
Info: Mt. Hood Skibowl
Mt. Shasta Ski Park, near Redding, Calif.
About 60 minutes from Redding, Mt. Shasta Ski Park boasts 32 runs from beginner to advanced across 425 acres of skiable terrain. It’s a playground for downhill racers, snowshoers, tubers and backcountry skiers. Adult lift ticket prices start at $49.
Deal: Several accommodations offer Ski & Stay packages that bundle two- and three-day lift tickets with hotel nights.
Info: Ski & Stay package
Mt. Shasta Resort, 12 miles from the Mt. Shasta Ski Park, has a “Come Let’s Ski” package that bundles lodging with lift ticket from $75 per person per day (not including tax or the $10 resort fee, which includes parking and Wi-Fi).
Info: Scroll down to see the deal online but you must call (530) 926-3030 (Punch 2) to book.
Mt. Baldy, San Gabriel Mountains
Mt. Baldy in Angeles National Forest is looking ahead to the 2019-20 season and has announced a pass sale: If you buy now, you can begin using it now and through the 2019-20 season. Discounts for cabins and zip-lining, among other things, come with the pass. Cost: $299 for adults (18-64), $239 youth (12-17) and seniors (older than 65) and $119 for children (younger than 12). Sale ends April 30.
Info: Mt. Baldy Pass
Support our journalism
Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.