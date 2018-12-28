Cycle through Oregon's Columbia River Gorge, and go rafting too

Ride among waterfalls and in the shadow of volcanoes on a five-night tour through the famed Columbia River Gorge.
Sojourn Bicycling & Active Vacations’ tour begins on an urban bike path along the Willamette River in Portland, Ore., continues on the historic Columbia River Highway and climbs up to Rowena Crest.
Along the way, cyclists visit an alpine lake with views of Mount Hood, bike through the orchards of the Hood River Valley, and cross the Columbia to quiet roads near Mount Adams. The tour also offers hiking and rafting on the White Salmon River.
Dates: Departures in July and August
Price: From $2,995 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, most meals, bicycle, rafting, hiking, van support and tour leaders. Airfare not included.
Info: Sojourn Bicycling & Active Vacations, (800) 730-4771