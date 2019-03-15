San Ysidro Ranch, a celebrity fave, is back after mudslide closed it for 15 months

Fifteen months after mudslides devastated Montecito and portions of Santa Barbara, the popular celebrity getaway San Ysidro Ranch is reopening.
Of the resorts in the area, the Forbes five-star resort was the hardest hit when the deadly avalanche of mud struck on Jan. 9, 2018.
The resort's restaurants have reopened and the hotel began receiving weekend guests only on Friday. Weekday stays will be available in coming weeks.
"We really don’t want to focus too much on the devastation and rebuild," said Maxine Rutledge, the resort manager.
"Our loyal guests are very sensitive to change. We want to focus on the Ranch being open again for business. Basically we have replaced like for like – anyone visiting the property right now would not notice any changes at all – the visual is just the same as it ever was."
The resort, where President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline, honeymooned, sits on 500 acres in the foothills of the Los Padres National Forest. Rates start at $1,490 per night.
Of the property’s 41 cottages, 21 were damaged, including three that were destroyed. The site's historic adobe had mud 4 feet up the walls, but experts were called in to save it.
"Of course trees and gardens were replaced," said Rutledge, "but they have been replaced by mature trees and vines. We are looking forward to a really good spring as everything in the gardens is starting to bloom again.
The Ranch's damaged creekside cottages are ready for guests. In many respects, the cottages are better than ever, she said, since the resort took the opportunity to update bathroom amenities, furnishings and interiors.
"Our returning guests are so happy to see the Ranch just as it was."
Info: (805) 565-1700, sanysidroranch.com