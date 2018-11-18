Grab and go or dine in: where to find good food at LAX

Vino Volo, in the TBIT, is an unpretentious wine bar where you can sample a flight before your flight. A trio of California Kings brings together a Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Zinfandel for $16; the Fireplace Reds flight takes you around the world with a Malbec from Argentina and blends from South Africa and California ($15). Wine by the glass ($9 to $20, for most varieties) goes well with small plates of burrata and red pepper salad or smoked salmon rolls ($11 to $17).