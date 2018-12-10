Where to see reindeer in the wild — and in Southern California

The best time to see wild reindeer in Alaska is summer or during the fall migration. There are 31 distinct herds that call the state home, thriving on lichens and reindeer moss as well as grasses. Hike into Denali National Park & Preserve, 120 miles from Fairbanks, and you’re bound to see small groups of 40 or 50 caribou. Or fly to remote Kotabue and then hire a charter plane flyover to see 100,000 to 150,000 from the western Arctic herd. A boots-on-the-ground option: Go backpacking with travel outfitter Arctic Wild to the caribou-filled Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and see animals at eye level ($4,600 per person).