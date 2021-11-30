This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.

Instead of making it a Netflix night, roll slowly along Reindeer Road at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. You’ll find a drive-through light show, presented by World of Illumination, that includes northern forests, ice caves and Santa’s workshop, with various reindeer, snowmen and toys along the way. Info: worldofillumination.com