Share
This is part of the L.A. Times 2021 holiday Advent calendar. See all 31 things to do for the 31 days of December here.
Instead of making it a Netflix night, roll slowly along Reindeer Road at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. You’ll find a drive-through light show, presented by World of Illumination, that includes northern forests, ice caves and Santa’s workshop, with various reindeer, snowmen and toys along the way. Info: worldofillumination.com
Get The Wild newsletter.
The essential weekly guide to enjoying the outdoors in Southern California. Insider tips on the best of our beaches, trails, parks, deserts, forests and mountains.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.