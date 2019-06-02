In the Kansas town that was home, the astonishing story of Eisenhower lives on

You see the Eisenhower name everywhere: in a pixelated portrait of the president next to Allag Truck Sales at 4th and Buckeye. In the Eisenhower Room at Abilene’s Victorian Inn. At the Eisenhower Park & Rose Garden just up the street from the inn. And at a restaurant called Ike’s Place, where a Friday evening crowd is marking the end of another week in a spring that has been impossibly soggy. Agriculture, never the easiest of professions, along with food and food processing is nearly a billion dollar baby here in Dickinson County, and such worries about weather are the background music in the life of every farmer.