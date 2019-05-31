Advertisement

Fare sale: $685 round trip from LAX to Davao City, Philippines

By Catharine Hamm
May 31, 2019 | 5:30 AM
Fare sale: $685 round trip from LAX to Davao City, Philippines
Longhua Temple, front view with smiling Buddha statue. It is one of the biggest Buddhist temples in the Philippines and the biggest in the island of Mindanao. (gionnixxx / Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Destroyed in World War II, Davao City and its architecture are now a mix of influences, including Spanish and Moorish as well as Asian cultures. About 1.5 million people live in the urban core of this city on Mindanao; outside of the city, it is largely rural.

Philippine Airlines is offering a special fare that has a fairly long window for travel. Here are the details:

Advertisement

Fare: $685 round trip from LAX to Davao City, Philippines, on Philippine Airlines

Restrictions: Subject to availability. Tickets must be booked by June 9. For outbound travel Aug. 19-Dec. 9.

Info: Philippine Airlines, (800) 435-9725

Source: Airfarewatchdog

Advertisement
Advertisement