Super-cheap fare to Hawaii will knock your socks off: $298 round trip from LAX

When was the last time you paid less than $300 for a round-trip fare to Hawaii? I know. I can’t remember either. But now comes news of a $298 round-trip fare on Hawaiian Airlines from LAX.

This one is on Hawaiian Airlines and it’s to Kona on Hawaii Island. This is the drier side of the island and tends to be where many of the resorts are clustered.

Fares to Hawaii have dropped since March, when Southwest introduced service to the 50th state from the West Coast. Since then, prices have dropped and the competition continues.

In late September, Hawaiian also introduced basic economy fares. Those fares, which come with several restrictions, have sparked fare wars among legacy carriers. The flights from Long Beach, Los Angeles and San Jose allow these low-fare fliers a carry-on bag, but they do not get to select their seat until check-in.

Meanwhile, here’s the inside scoop on this price drop:

Fare: From LAX, $298 round-trip, including all taxes and fees, for a nonstop flight on Hawaiian Airlines to Kona on the island of Hawaii.

Restrictions: Subject to availability. You must by your ticket by Jan. 6. Tickets are for travel from Jan. 20 to March 19.

Info: Hawaiian Airlines, (800) 367-5320

Source: Airfarewatchdog

