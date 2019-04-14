At this Baja school, post-50-year-olds learn to grow whole, not old

Mornings start at the civilized hour of 8 with optional yoga or meditation accompanied by the crashing Pescadero Beach waves. This is followed by the Wisdom Circle, where everybody can speak about whatever is on their mind, followed by bread making Then the morning’s 1½-hour educational session; a healthful gourmet lunch; the afternoon two-hour session, followed by cocktails, dinner and sometimes an after-dinner activity such as storytelling, beach walks or a movie. It’s hardly boot camp.