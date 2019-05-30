Roll through California's redwoods on a family cycling tour

Plan a summertime family bike tour that explores forests filled with California redwoods, the tallest trees in the world.
This five-day Western Spirit Cycling trip travels through Redwood National Park, Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park and along the coast for beachfront cycling on the Coastal Trail, which is closed to cars.
The trip is designed for families and beginning bikers, and provides planned activities for kids when they need a break, leaving parents free to explore more challenging trails. Highlights include visits to Lady Bird Johnson Grove, Hidden Beach and Lagoon Creek.
Dates: June-August
Price: From $1,295 per person. Includes food, campsites, national park fees, guides, shuttles and support vehicles. Airfare not included.
Info: Western Spirit Cycling; (435) 259-8732