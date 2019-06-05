Close-to-home crafts, doughnuts, dogs and biking to keep you entertained

Free next weekend? Spend your days biking through Griffith Park, sampling doughnuts, spoiling your pet and more.
Pasadena
Hunt for functional, decorative and wearable art — and meet its makers — at the 34th Contemporary Crafts Market at the Pasadena Convention Center. You’ll see ceramics and home furnishings, blown glass and woodwork; everything is handmade and one of a kind.
When: 10 a.m. June 7-9
Cost, info: $8. Family friendly. No dogs. (310) 285-3655, craftsource.net
Rancho Palos Verdes
Celebrate World Oceans Day with open-to-the-public oceanside activities at Terranea Resort. On the events lineup are seashell crafts, whale-shaped cookie decorating, falconry and a kelp forest cleanup session on kayaks (reservations required).
When: Check website for event times, which start at 9 a.m. June 8
Cost, info: Free to $80. Family friendly. No dogs. (310) 265-2861, bit.ly/worldoceansdayterranea
Los Angeles
Study the doughnut in its many forms — classic glazed, filled, new wave and more— at the second DTLA Donut Fest at Union Station. Participating purveyors include Voodoo Doughnut, California Donuts and DK’s Donuts and Bakery. Calm your sugar high with a half-hour yoga class, cooking demonstrations or savory bites from a breakfast-burrito food truck and a coffee bar.
When: 10 a.m. June 8
Cost, info: $5 online, $7 at the door (and expect to pay for food). Family friendly. Dogs OK. bit.ly/DTLAdoughnuts
Los Angeles
Glassell Bark and Meow, on Verdugo Road near the Glassell Park Recreation Center, is a chance to shower your pooch with love through free and low-cost microchipping, vaccines, professional photos and other services. Compete against your pet in a barking competition and watermelon-eating contest, then stop at stations for pet yoga, dog tattoos and more along a quarter-mile walking route.
When: Noon June 8
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. bit.ly/glassellbark
Los Angeles
Break a sweat and help fundraise for a more bike-friendly L.A. at the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition’s 19th L.A. River Ride. Rides, which start at the Autry Museum in Griffith Park, range from shorter stretches for kids and families to a 100-mile “Century Ride” to Long Beach and back. Reward yourself with beer, food-truck bites and prizes at a post-ride festival at the Autry.
When: Check website for ride times, which start at 7 a.m. June 9
Cost, info: Rides from free to $70. Family friendly. No dogs. (213) 629-2142, bit.ly/LA19riverride
Ventura
The Patchwork Show comes to life with 125 artists, crafters, designers and other makers from Ventura and beyond at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Shop for a variety of handmade and independently designed goods, fill up on artisan bites and learn from tarot readings, craft workshops and other free experiences.
When: 11 a.m. June 9
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs. bit.ly/venturapatchworkshow