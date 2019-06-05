Advertisement

Close-to-home crafts, doughnuts, dogs and biking to keep you entertained

By Sara Cagle
Jun 05, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bike along the L.A. River and beyond at the June 9 Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition's 19th L.A. River Ride.

Free next weekend? Spend your days biking through Griffith Park, sampling doughnuts, spoiling your pet and more.

Pasadena

Hunt for functional, decorative and wearable art — and meet its makers — at the 34th Contemporary Crafts Market at the Pasadena Convention Center. You’ll see ceramics and home furnishings, blown glass and woodwork; everything is handmade and one of a kind.

When: 10 a.m. June 7-9

Cost, info: $8. Family friendly. No dogs. (310) 285-3655, craftsource.net

Rancho Palos Verdes

Enjoy falconry, crafts and other oceanside activities at Terranea Resort's World Oceans Day celebration on June 8.
Enjoy falconry, crafts and other oceanside activities at Terranea Resort's World Oceans Day celebration on June 8.

Celebrate World Oceans Day with open-to-the-public oceanside activities at Terranea Resort. On the events lineup are seashell crafts, whale-shaped cookie decorating, falconry and a kelp forest cleanup session on kayaks (reservations required).

When: Check website for event times, which start at 9 a.m. June 8

Cost, info: Free to $80. Family friendly. No dogs. (310) 265-2861, bit.ly/worldoceansdayterranea

Los Angeles

You can get your fill of doughnuts at the second DTLA Donut Fest at Union Station on June 8.
You can get your fill of doughnuts at the second DTLA Donut Fest at Union Station on June 8.

Study the doughnut in its many forms — classic glazed, filled, new wave and more— at the second DTLA Donut Fest at Union Station. Participating purveyors include Voodoo Doughnut, California Donuts and DK’s Donuts and Bakery. Calm your sugar high with a half-hour yoga class, cooking demonstrations or savory bites from a breakfast-burrito food truck and a coffee bar.

When: 10 a.m. June 8

Cost, info: $5 online, $7 at the door (and expect to pay for food). Family friendly. Dogs OK. bit.ly/DTLAdoughnuts

Los Angeles

Treat your pet to watermelon-eating contests, dog yoga and more June 8 at Glassell Bark and Meow.
Treat your pet to watermelon-eating contests, dog yoga and more June 8 at Glassell Bark and Meow.

Glassell Bark and Meow, on Verdugo Road near the Glassell Park Recreation Center, is a chance to shower your pooch with love through free and low-cost microchipping, vaccines, professional photos and other services. Compete against your pet in a barking competition and watermelon-eating contest, then stop at stations for pet yoga, dog tattoos and more along a quarter-mile walking route.

When: Noon June 8

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. bit.ly/glassellbark

Los Angeles

Break a sweat and help fundraise for a more bike-friendly L.A. at the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition’s 19th L.A. River Ride. Rides, which start at the Autry Museum in Griffith Park, range from shorter stretches for kids and families to a 100-mile “Century Ride” to Long Beach and back. Reward yourself with beer, food-truck bites and prizes at a post-ride festival at the Autry.

When: Check website for ride times, which start at 7 a.m. June 9

Cost, info: Rides from free to $70. Family friendly. No dogs. (213) 629-2142, bit.ly/LA19riverride

Ventura

The Patchwork Show comes to life with 125 artists, crafters, designers and other makers from Ventura and beyond at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Shop for a variety of handmade and independently designed goods, fill up on artisan bites and learn from tarot readings, craft workshops and other free experiences.

When: 11 a.m. June 9

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs. bit.ly/venturapatchworkshow

