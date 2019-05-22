Cool, hot and close to home: Celebrate Memorial Day in Southern California

What do Fiona Avocado, the Frugal Meeples and Late Comeback Press have in common? They’re a few of 200 zinesters (people who make zines, or self-published booklets of text and images) who will exhibit their work at the L.A. Zine Fest at Helms Bakery. Check out their zines, which range from personal to political, and learn how to make your own at workshops and panels.