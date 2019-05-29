Canada's Lake Louise and Alaska's Glacier Bay are stars of this rail-cruise tour

The journey matters as much as the destination on this 13-day Canadian Rockies rail-and-cruise journey from western Canada to Alaska's Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve.
This Original Travel tour includes visits to Lake Louise and Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, before passengers board the Rocky Mountaineer train to head south to Vancouver.
Participants then fly to Juneau, Alaska, for a weeklong small-ship tour of Glacier Bay and other southeast Alaskan destinations.
Dates: Flexible
Price: From $5,415 per person. Includes custom itinerary, accommodations and meals, concierge services, private transfers and local guide. Airfare not included.
Info: Original Travel, (866) 205-8369