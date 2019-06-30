Hotels near Yosemite that won't blow your budget

Yosemite Bug has something for almost everyone, from hostel dorm rooms and tent cabins to funky-cool, one-of-a-kind hotel rooms. It’s probably your best choice for finding low-cost accommodations. There’s also a good restaurant, a spa and a swimming hole down the slope from the main lodge, a wonderful feature during the dog days of summer. Plus, most of the units have woodsy views that will make you feel as though you’re in the national park. Yosemite Bug is a real find.