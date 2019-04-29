These cruise lines are the special guest stars of travel TV shows

In one 30-minute show, naturalist/adventurist Corwin hikes to the top of an active volcano in Greece, rappels down steep cliffs in Montenegro and scuba dives off Croatia. The goal of the show is to build interest in seeing various cruise destinations — in this case the Mediterranean. He packs a lot into half an hour: Before the show ends, he also presses olives into oil and learns how to cook a culinary masterpiece on a snail farm.