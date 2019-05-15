Explorer Pass offers unlimited tours in Europe, Asia and North America

There are travel passes for cities that combine tickets for museums and activities at one cost-saving price. The new Explorer Pass raises the bar by offering unlimited experiences and activities in multiple cities that’s good for 30 days.
The deal: Explorer Passes aren’t cheap, but they are comprehensive. Urban Adventures, Intrepid Travel’s day tours company, designed them for travelers who want authentic experiences led by locals and a flexible itinerary they can create on their own.
For example, the Europe Multi-City Pass covers 250 tours across Europe, such as going on a morning run in Vienna, sampling tapas in the Czech Republic or cycling in Amsterdam. It also includes some activities in the Middle East and Africa. Cost is $960.
An Asia pass, which puts you on a cruise of Halong Bay in Hanoi and a tuk tuk experience in Bangkok; and a North America pass, which includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico and selected Caribbean destinations, cost $800 each. These passes feature more than 120 tours.
When: The pass is available indefinitely. You set the start date when you reserve a pass.
Details: With the Explorer Pass, you cannot do the same tour more than once. It really favors travelers on long trips who like a full calendar. The average use has been 16 tours per pass, roughly a $500 savings, according to the company.
Info: Urban Adventures, bit.ly/explorerpasses