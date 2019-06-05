Explore India's Taj Mahal and Nepal's Kathmandu for one low price

The deal: Exotic India and Kathmandu Tour is a great deal that includes airfare, tours and ground transportation. Participants visit Delhi, Agra, site of the white marble Taj Mahal, and Jaipur, also known as the “pink city” for the color of its buildings, in India; and Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. An extra $220 gets you a flight to see Mt. Everest. Hotel stays include brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Crowne Plaza.