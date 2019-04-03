Coachella alternative? Free DJ pool parties at Palm Springs hotel

Missing out on Coachella? Check out free pool-side DJ events at the Saguaro in Palm Springs on the same two April weekends as the big desert festival.
The deal: Saguaro has lined up six musical parties for Coachella weekends. Admission is free, but a guaranteed spot costs $10. You don’t have to be a hotel guest to attend. Parties are strictly for the 21-plus crowd.
The lineup starting April 12 includes a Thanks for the Invite party with Hikeii, Akira Akira, Toney Handsome and others. Cafe Mambo Ibiza from San Antonio, Texas, steps up April 13 followed by Modern Disco Ambassadors, J Woogie and others on April 14.
The second weekend features a Rinse lineup on April 19, Ardy Party with Ardalan and Mikey Lion on April 20 and Aqua Bend, featuring Fire Lane DJs on April 21.
When: April 12-14 and 19-21 only.
Details: If you want to splurge on the Coachella weekends, you can reserve a daybed with room for six people for $400, or a cabana with room for eight people for $2,000. Free entry to pool parties is based on first come, first served, and closes when the area hits capacity.
Info: Saguaro Palm Springs, thesaguaro.com/palm-springs