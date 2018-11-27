$357 for L.A.-Hawaii Island round-trip airfare. It's Travel Deal Tuesday, another day to find bargain flights

Travel Deal Tuesday isn’t a made up thing. Online travel agency Hopper looked at flight prices over time during the post-Thanksgiving shopping blitz. It found that the best prices, saving as much as 40%, fell on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
“The volume of fare sales [last year] was more than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined,” a Hopper news release said.
What that means for you is saving on your next vacation — now. Browse these Tuesday deals that Hopper confirmed with the respective airlines. And remember, some Cyber Monday deals are still in effect so it’s not to late to find a bargain.
Hawaiian Airlines on Tuesday will be offering one-way economy fares from Honolulu to Sapporo, Japan, starting at $299 per person. The airline’s Cyber Monday deal, which continues through Wednesday, shows round-trip airfares from Los Angeles starting at $357 to Kona, Hawaii; $377 to Kauai; $457 to Honolulu, Oahu; and $477 to Maui.
There’s also a Long Beach-Oahu ticket from $417. Fares are available for travel Mondays to Thursdays between Jan. 9 and March 13.
Book through Wednesday at Hawaiian Airlines.
Tuesday deals will be forthcoming from other airlines too, such as Icelandair, Cathay Pacific, South African Airways, Qatar Airways, Avianca and Philippine Airlines.
For example, Cathay Pacific will be offering low fares from the U.S. to destinations in Asia such as Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shanghai in China as well as destinations in Australia and New Zealand.
Philippine Airlines will be offering low fares to destinations such as Manila, Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok, and Seoul.
South African Airways will be offering their lowest fares of the year, to destinations such as Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa, Accra, Ghana, and Dakar, Senegal.
The company also predicts Tuesday will bring flight deals to domestic destinations such as Honolulu (27% off), Miami (36% off), Las Vegas (34% off) and New York (26% off).
Hopper also confirmed that hotels in major cities such as New York, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco will get in on the action this year with average savings up to 35%.
To take advantage of Tuesday deals, visit individual airlines or hotels or use the free Hopper app.
The search screen on Hopper's app will feature a Travel Deal Tuesday Deal Finder. It will allow you to browse all the deals and set up alerts for destinations that you're interested in.
Info: Hopper mobile app
ALSO