In Depoe Bay, Ore., a family weekend getaway means relaxing walks, pizza and play structures

Our friends had invited us to stay as their guests at the WorldMark Depoe Bay, part of a vacation club owned by Wyndham Destinations. Our spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit had a kitchen, a living and dining room, a gas fireplace and three TVs. The balcony was directly above the rocky coastline, so we were close enough to be misted by waves and sea foam. One evening we saw an amazing sunset — and whales spouting in the distance. Those who aren’t members of the WorldMark club can still book units at the privately owned part of the resort known as Whale Pointe. A two-night stay this summer will cost about $600, including taxes and housekeeping fees.