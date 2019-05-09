Vegan-friendly eats on walks in Italy, Greece or Turkey

Explore Europe this summer with On Foot Holidays, which has developed three new vegan-friendly walks through the countryside. The self-guided routes are in the Ligurian hills of Italy, the Greek island of Andros and Lycia, Turkey.
The hotels and inns along the routes provide vegan dishes and offer alternatives for walkers who are on gluten-free or lactose-free diets.
In Italy, walkers follow the Via del Sale (Salt Road) on an eight-night trip. On the five-day Andros trek, walkers visit quiet beaches and hills. The five-day Turkish hike takes walkers from the mountains to the sea.
Dates: Available now.
Price: From $1,410 per person, double occupancy, for the Ligurian hills walk. Includes eight nights’ accommodations and some meals, luggage transfers and route notes. The Andros walk starts at $780 per person; the Turkish route starts at $970 per person. International airfare not included.
Info: On Foot Holidays