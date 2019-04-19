Fare deal: $695 from LAX to Tel Aviv on Lot Polish

Tel Aviv is Israel’s version of New York: Its intensity and energy seem boundless. You can visit Tel Aviv, a gateway to the country, for $695 from fall to spring.
Tel Aviv, about 40 miles northwest of Jerusalem, is the economic and business center of Israel. It is a port city and offers nine miles of shoreline for sunning and swimming in the Mediterranean, including a sex-segregated beach and an LGBTQ beach.
Among tourists, Jerusalem seems to be the favorite child; it is a holy city that is home to a rich mixture of people and religions.
The State Department rates Israel as a 2 out of 4 on its risk-level scale. A 2, its website says, means “travelers should be aware of heightened risks to safety and security.” It recommends avoiding travel to Gaza and to the West Bank.
Israel is a small nation, about the size of New Jersey. It is less than 300 miles north to south and about 85 from east to west at its widest point, so you need not choose just one place to visit.
Here are the fare details:
Fare: $695 round trip, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Tel Aviv on Lot Polish.
Restrictions: Subject to availability. For travel Oct.14-March 6 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Info: Lot Polish, (212) 789-0970,
Source: Airfarewatchdog