In Guatemala, textiles tell the story of current and ancient Maya culture

Apr 17, 2019 | 5:45 AM
Maya women in Antigua, Guatemala, use backstrap looms to weave colorful fabrics. (Brent Winebrenner)

Discover the current and ancient culture of the Maya as told through their textiles on a 10-day tour organized by Bella Guatemala Travel. The itinerary includes exploring the UNESCO city of Antigua, hiking through Tikal National Park, participating in hands-on textile workshops, visiting female weavers and artisans in the remote Maya highlands, and cruising across Lake Atitlán to observe weaving collectives. Group size limited to 16.

Dates: May 3-12, Aug. 15-24, Nov. 7-16

Price: From $3,195 per person, double occupancy; $500 single supplement. Includes accommodations, all meals, internal flights and transportation, entrance fees and guides. International airfare not included.

Info: (818) 669-8435, bellaguatemalatravel.com
