Explore Puglia, the ‘heel’ of Italy’s boot

By Rosemary McClure
May 22, 2019 | 5:45 AM
Visit Matera, an Italian World Heritage Site, on a six- to-nine-day Uncovr Travel tour. (Jason Wertz)

Explore rock-hewn churches, sun-baked olive groves and some of Italy’s best beaches in Puglia, the little-known region that forms the “heel” of the Italian “boot.” These six-to-nine-day Uncovr Travel tours of Puglia focus on its distinctive food, architecture and atmosphere.

You'll join chefs on their daily trips to the market for fresh fish, cheese and farm products, go horseback riding near Matera, a World Heritage site, and cycle along the Adriatic coast on the Valle d’Itria Wine Route.

Then, cross over to Basilicata, the “arch” of the boot, where you’ll find a different landscape with its own customs and culture.

Dates: Six- and nine-day departures through July

Price: From $3,280 per person, double occupancy, for a six-night tour; single supplement $350. Includes accommodations, meals and ground transfers. International airfare not included. .

Info: Uncovr, (213) 884-8050

