In Japan, a tour to the rarely visited northern reaches of Honshu Island

Venture into the northern reaches of Honshu, a rarely visited region of Japan’s main island, on a 14-day excursion. The trip, offered by InsideJapan Tours, begins and ends in Tokyo and will take visitors to rugged national parks, mountaintop temple communities and hot springs villages. Highlights include Nikko, home to some of Japan’s most elaborate religious architecture; Hiraizumi and the woodland temple Chuson-ji; Matsushima Bay and Sendai; and remote Sado Island, once home to banished emperors and aristocrats and now known for taiko drumming.