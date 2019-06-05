Harry Potter show in Vegas spoofs all seven books — in 70 minutes

Two British actors have launched a Las Vegas satire that takes the audience through the pages of all seven “Harry Potter” books — in a mere 70 minutes. “Potted Potter,” which opened Tuesday at Bally’s, has played off-Broadway, in London’s West End and in countries around the world.
Creators and writers Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner have been poking fun at the boy wizard for the past 14 years, having starred in three parodies based on the bespectacled kid from Hogwarts.
Wearing black, round-framed glasses and using a falsetto voice, Turner portrays Potter. Wearing cheap wigs and deploying equally inexpensive props, Clarkson spoofs a variety of other characters culled from the books’ cumulative 4,000 pages.
Lines are delivered hijinks-style, appealing to a variety of ages. By the way, “potted,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, means “briefly and superficially summarized.”
The parody opened Tuesday in the Windows Showroom at Bally’s. The run is open-ended, but Clarkson and Turner will only play the roles through June 23, after which date, another cast takes over.
“Potted Potter” plays 8 p.m. Fridays through Wednesdays, with matinees at 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets range from $40 to $100, plus taxes and fees.
British author J.K. Rowling’s first Harry Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (1997), quickly became a worldwide sensation. Since then, six more novels and eight movies have transported countless millions of fans to Potter’s world.
