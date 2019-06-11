LAX FlyAway bus to end UCLA/Westwood service

The LAX FlyAway bus between UCLA/Westwood and the airport will end June 30 because of low ridership.
The Westside service had the lowest service rating — considering ridership and cost effectiveness — of the five FlyAway stops, an L.A. World Airports report dated May 16 showed. Tickets cost $10 each way to and from the stop at Gayley Avenue and Strathmore Place.
One reason for the decline cited in the report was the $12 daily parking fee at the UCLA lot closest to the stop. Focus-group participants asked about FlyAway service said they’d rather take a ride-share such as Uber or Lyft that takes them door to door for less money than it would cost to take the bus and pay for parking, the report said.
L.A. Airport Commissioners voted to discontinue the Westwood route and focus instead on increasing ridership on the Long Beach route. The most popular service is between Van Nuys and LAX, which showed 856,400 riders between July 2018 and March 2019.
Union Station in downtown Los Angeles showed the next highest ridership in the same period, 433,216. Hollywood had almost 80,000 riders and Long Beach, one of the newest stops, 24,147.
The FlyAway bus runs daily to all stops and costs between $8 and $10 each way. The Westwood service was the most expensive.
Low ridership put an end to a FlyAway service to Santa Monica in 2016 and the Orange Line (Victory Boulevard east of Woodley Avenue) earlier this year.
Info: LAX FlyAway Bus