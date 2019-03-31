Letters from readers: Real ID and Marines in San Diego

The article by Elliott Hester regarding legit gripes on planes caused me to laugh and be upset at the same time (“Legit Gripes, Sure. But This?,” Fly Guy, by Elliott Hester, March 24). The lady who wanted a temporary babysitter for her pet, the lady who thinks that toilet paper must come from the top of the roll, and the passenger who couldn’t be satisfied about the measurement of a half cup of coffee are people who not only woke up on the wrong side of the bed, but also on the wrong side of life.