Affordable options make Antigua, Guatemala, a budget traveler's favorite

Thank Christopher Reynolds for his fine piece about Edward Abbey (“Chasing After Edward Abbey,” May 19): I encountered Abbey’s book, “Desert Solitaire,” in a college town bookstore about 45 years ago. I had read John Muir and others about the Sierra and thought, here is an interesting book. I read it and didn’t like it. And yet, over the decades, I’ve read it again and again, infelicities and all (cleansed in his 1988 “terminal” edition; read it if you haven’t). It’s one of my favorite books.