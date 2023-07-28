Visiting Mexico City? Readers share their recommendations for where to eat and drink

“Everyone has a ‘list.’ That’s your running, messy sheet of restaurants and sightseeing options for your favorite city that you only share with relatives or friends,” writes Times Food editor Daniel Hernandez.

After The Times published a series on Mexico City, readers responded to a callout, sharing their favorite places to visit and memories in the city. Here’s what they had to say. (Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.)

Readers share their favorites

After most of my life living within a three-hour drive of Mexico, I waited until I was in my mid-40s to make my first visit, and immediately regretting not coming earlier. I ate at many of the city’s high-end restaurants (Quintonil, Pujol, Máximo Bistrot) and they were memorable for food and service — certainly worthy of recognition.

But the only place I ate at twice in my two weeks was a taco stand in the middle of the fancy Polanco neighborhood — near the Maserati dealer, and only blocks from Pujol and Quintonil — and that was El Turix, serving cochinita pibil tacos, tortas and new-to-me panucho. I still scroll through my photos and remember the sweetness, cut with the lime juice, the man behind the counter just reaching right into the stewing meat to make my tacos. One of my favorite food memorized in one of my favorite food trips.

— Terence Lau

Mercado de San Juan, a wonderful market with incredible produce and food stalls; drinks at the rooftop bar at Gran Hotel Ciudad de Mexico, with an amazing view of the Zócalo. There’s only a winding stairway up and no elevator, so I’d advise limiting your cocktail intake.

— Ellen Simmons

I really, really love this restaurant in Condesa named Merotoro featuring Baja, Calif., cuisine. The rabbit is my favorite. Incredible food and service. For late-night drunk eating I love this chain called La Casa de Toño in Zona Rosa/Roma. Very excellent pozole and open very late for the bar crowd!

— Christopher Eaton

My favorite place to eat was the collection of small open bars along the street we strolled in Roma Norte. The World Cup was playing on the TVs positioned to see from the outdoor seating. The proud crowd watched Mexico play soccer while eating the delicious chilaquiles and sipping Mexican beer! My wife bought me the Mexico Soccer team jersey and I wore the green shirt in solidarity with my new-found friends.

— Harry Konst

Los Machetes de La Guerrero. Simply the best machetes in the city. A hole in a wall next to the Templo de Los Angeles in “La Warrior.” My favorite machete is a half and half of huitlacoche and chicken tinga. Nothing fancy about this place but has a very loyal following with the neighborhood and those in the know. They will close early if they run out of ingredients, and they often do. That’s how good this place is. You have to walk either 10-15 minutes to it from Metro Guerrero or a good five minutes from the Calle Luna bus stop from the Trolebus that follows Eje Central.

— Jeronimo Delgado

I lived in D.F. and studied at la UNAM and interned for the state of California downtown for a year, about 20 years ago, right around the time Mr. Hernandez arrived. I miss it tremendously. Here’s my list: Tacos de chupacabra (near Metro Zapata when I was there), free additions included papas and nopales. Tacos de cuñado next to Metro M.A. de Quevedo: good salsa. Tacos de Canasta and caguamas de La Victoria sobre el campus de UNAM. Any taco de suadero or campechano Market in Coyoacán that served pozole and quesadillas de tinga and huitlacoche. Lady who had a booth next my apartment across from the Walmart sobre avenida universidad who served cochinita pibil tacos. The dining commons at the architecture building on campus — cheap.

— Yoon-Woo Nam

Don Totopo: Chilaquiles de suadero and Coke, the foundation of any productive day.

The torta stand on the corner of Calle Juan Aldama & Eje 1 Norte (next to Bibliteca Vasconcelos): The torta de milanesa is the way to go after a trip to Biblioteca Vasconcelos or El Chopo tianguis if you’re there on a Saturday.

Casa de Tono is not a particularly fancy place, nor is it exclusive, with many locations throughout the city. However, the food is delicious and very reasonably priced and serves as a valuable foundation for a night of partying, or as a good way to sober up before heading home. Try the pozole (pork or vegetarian recommended).

— Gerardo Sanchez

Coffee: Café el Jarocho (this coffee spot existed while my dad grew up in el D.F.). He used to stop here in the ’60s on his way to school and order a small coffee with one-quarter part café and three-quarters parts leche, now known as the infamous latte.

Panadería Rosetta. Omg their bread sopeadito en cafe *chefs kiss*. You need to go early.

Mariscos: La Guerrerense. The original location is in Baja, so if you’re in the city and are craving mariscos, this is a good place to get mariscos. Their Taco de pulpo is amazing.

There is a food stall within Mercado de Coyoacán serving really good carne asada and chile en nogada que esta para chuparse los dedos! I’m blanking on the name. I just know the food is served on vajilla de barro. Not to be confused with Tostadas Coyoacán, although that place is good as well.

Fonda Margarita... try their jeriqueso ... just trust me on this one.

— Susana Ortega-Castellanos