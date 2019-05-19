Following environmentalist Edward Abbey's footsteps in the Utah and Arizona deserts

Over the days that followed, as I headed south, I read in "Edward Abbey: A Life," by James M. Cahalan, that Abbey married five times, cheated frequently, drank heavily and fathered five children from whom he was often absent. From the '50s through the '70s, Abbey served stints in more than a dozen units of the national park system, gigs that took him away from family but gave him time to write and sit at the campfire.